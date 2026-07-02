Ribbon cutting marks start of Washington County’s Revolution Road driving tour

City and county officials join representatives of the Washington County Tourist Development Council and Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting on July 2 to celebrate the launch of the Revolution Road Driving Tour. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

The Washington County Tourist Development Council (TDC), in partnership with the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, hosted a ribbon cutting on Thursday, July 2, to highlight the new interpretive panels installed along Washington County’s Revolution Road Driving Tour. The project was created through a State of Florida, Division of Arts & Culture, America 250 grant in partnership with Dale Cox of DR Historic Preservation, Inc.

The morning began in downtown Chipley with a ribbon cutting at the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, where city and county officials, community members, local pageant queens, and Chamber representatives gathered for the presentation. During the ceremony, attendees heard remarks from historian Dale Cox and TDC Executive Director Heather Lopez, who shared insight into the project’s development and its role in commemorating America’s 250th anniversary. Following the ceremony, attendees traveled to Orange Hill Park under escort by the Washington County Fire Department for additional demonstrations, historical displays, and program activities connected to the America 250 initiative.

At Orange Hill Park, Revolutionary War reenactments, musical performances, and demonstrations were provided by members of the Sons of the American Revolution, the Children of the American Revolution, and a representative of the Muscogee Nation. The Vernon and Washington County historical societies also presented displays for visitors.

Washington County’s interpretive panels, installed across ten locations, offer a brief historical overview of the Revolution Road, the east‑west route used during the Revolutionary War to traverse the Florida Panhandle, and outline the region’s role in early American history. The self-guided driving tour begins at the Washington County TDC Visitor Center in downtown Chipley and concludes at Blue Lake Park near Interstate 10.

Attendees viewed the demonstrations, spoke with reenactors, and collected brochures to continue exploring the trail, marking a celebratory start to Washington County’s America 250 initiative.

Participants from the Sons of the American Revolution, Children of the American Revolution, and the Muscogee Nation pose in front of the new interpretive panels at the Washington County Chamber of Commerce following the July 2 ribbon cutting for the Revolution Road Driving Tour. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Attendees explore the new interpretive panels at Orange Hill Park during the July 2 Revolution Road Driving Tour celebration, part of Washington County’s America 250 initiative. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

A reenactor demonstrates the firing of a Revolutionary War–era rifle at Orange Hill Park during the event. [AMBER PATINO | The News]