Chipley confirms no municipal election after council seats go unopposed 

The City of Chipley will not hold a municipal election this year after both City Council seats up for election went uncontested.

According to qualifying results released by City Clerk Sherry Snell, Cheryl McCall was the only candidate to qualify for City Council Ward 2, and Tracy L. Andrews was the sole candidate for Ward 3. Both will retain their seats for new terms beginning later this year.

The city’s general election had been scheduled for September 1 of this year, but Snell confirmed that no election will be held since neither race drew opposition.