Chamber welcomes The Bottle Blonde with downtown ribbon cutting  

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Monday, July 13, to welcome The Bottle Blonde salon as its newest Chamber member. Chamber members, local officials, area pageant queens, and community residents gathered at the salon’s downtown Chipley location at 811 Main Street, where owners Michael and Thomas greeted attendees and shared information about their services. The business also recently marked its one‑year anniversary on July 11, with the owners thanking their clients and the community for their support over the past year. The Chamber recognized the salon’s contribution to downtown Chipley and encouraged residents to support local businesses like The Bottle Blonde. The owners, staff, and attendees are pictured above during the ribbon cutting. [AMBER PATINO | The News]



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