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July 4 structure fire in Chipley prompts multi‑agency response

By AMBER PATINO Jul 10, 2026 0 Comments
Firefighters work to extinguish a residential blaze in Chipley on July 4. Crews from multiple departments responded to contain the fire, which reportedly began on the home’s front porch. [CONTRIBUTED]

A residential structure fire in Chipley on Saturday, July 4, prompted a multi‑agency response involving crews from Chipley Fire Department, Bonifay Fire‑Rescue, and other local emergency services. Bonifay Fire‑Rescue Chief 1 and Ladder 1 responded with seven firefighters to assist in containing the blaze, which reportedly began on the home’s front porch and is believed to have been caused by fireworks. Chipley Mayor Tracy Andrews was also present at the scene, supporting emergency crews as they worked to bring the fire under control. Bonifay Fire‑Rescue later expressed appreciation for the cooperation and professionalism of Chipley’s responders and city officials during the incident.

Firefighters work together inside part of the remains of the damaged home. [CONTRIBUTED]

#Bonifay Fire-Rescue #Chipley Fire Rescue #Chipley Police Department

By AMBER PATINO

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