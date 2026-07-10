Commissioners review lodging tax ordinance and discuss data center moratorium at workshop 

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners held a workshop meeting on Thursday, July 9, addressing items including tourism updates, budget planning, infrastructure concerns, and discussing data center regulation.

Commissioners heard from Washington County Tourist Development Council Executive Director Heather Lopez, who presented the proposed ordinance tied to the lodging tax referendum scheduled for the November 2026 ballot. The measure would raise the county’s tourist development tax from 3% to 5%, the maximum rate allowed under Florida law, and requires 60% voter approval.

Lopez emphasized that the tax applies only to transient lodging, saying, “It is only charged on transient lodging, so if you stay at a hotel, a campground, an Airbnb… or at the golf course, if they rent those homes out.”

If approved, the increase would take effect January 1, 2027, generating an estimated $363,000 in the first 24 months to support tourism marketing, promotion, and administration. Lopez also reported a 5% increase in visitor spending from 2023 to 2024 and noted that tourism activity supports roughly 305 local jobs. She highlighted recent initiatives, including the America 250 Revolution Road Tour and the Old Spanish Trail project, and announced that the TDC has begun holding permanent office hours every Wednesday at Vernon City Hall.

County Attorney Matt Fuqua added that even day‑trip visitors contribute economically through spending at restaurants, gas stations, and retail stores. “They’re eating in your restaurants, they’re shopping at your stores, they’re buying your gas,” he said. Lopez noted that Washington County is primarily a drive‑market destination, attracting visitors from Alabama, Georgia, Central Florida, Jacksonville, Tallahassee, and Pensacola.

At this time, the ordinance is pending advertisement for public hearing. Once advertised, the measure will go through two public hearings, after which commissioners will make a final decision on whether to adopt the ordinance. If adopted, the ordinance would only take effect pending voter approval of the lodging tax referendum in November.

In other business, commissioners agreed to add proposed dates for the upcoming budget cycle to the consent agenda for consideration at the next regular meeting. The tentative budget hearing is proposed for September 15 at 5:05 p.m., followed by the final budget hearing proposed for September 28 at 5:05 p.m. A special budget workshop is also proposed for July 28 at 9 a.m. to begin detailed review of departmental needs and financial planning.

Commissioners also heard from the public works department, who announced that the Hard Labor Road bridge will be temporarily closed beginning Tuesday, July 14, following a strong recommendation from state inspectors. Signage will be installed Monday, July 13, and the bridge will remain closed until significant repairs can be completed. According to public works, the county has already secured $170,000 in grant funding for the repair phase, and the bridge is scheduled for full replacement in 2031, with $7.7 million obligated for that project.

Commissioner Wesley Griffin initiated discussion on data centers, saying, “I would like for us to discuss a moratorium on these data centers… everybody’s been proactive and we’ve been kind of not proactive. Not saying we ain’t been proactive, but I just think we need to get something.”

Attorney Fuqua told commissioners he had already drafted two ordinances, one establishing a temporary moratorium and another creating a strict regulatory framework for data centers if the county eventually chooses to allow them. He explained that the regulatory draft includes requirements for land‑use changes, minimum acreage, special exceptions, and protections related to water and power consumption. “We need to be sure they aren’t sucking up all our power, sucking up all our water,” he said. Fuqua added that while he is “pro‑data center” because of potential revenue, the decision is ultimately “a political one” for the board.

Commissioners also discussed Senate Bill 484, recently signed by the governor, which includes statewide requirements for data center operations and utility cost protections. Fuqua noted that under similar policies in South Florida, “If there is any cost, the data center takes it—it’s not passed on to the consumers.”

Fuqua clarified that any moratorium would be temporary, noting, “I think the moratorium is for a year, but like any ordinance you do, if you change your mind, you can change it. You can’t do a ban that says we’re never going to have data centers in Washington County because you can’t bind future boards.”

Chairman David Pettis added that a moratorium would give the county time to update its regulations appropriately. “If we decide to do the moratorium, that would give us time to get our ordinance fixed and code updated where we want it,” he said.

Commissioner Ashlynn Marquez also supported discussing the issue of data centers further, and said she believed the public’s concerns were tied to a lack of visible discussion from the board. “I think that’s what some of the citizens have been very concerned about because we have been tight‑lipped,” she said. “We haven’t been talking about it very much, and they’re concerned what’s going on behind the scenes right now—that Washington County is the only county who’s not talking about it.”

Commissioners agreed to move forward with finalizing a moratorium ordinance for future review, with Fuqua indicating he can have a draft ready for the August meeting.

The next regular meeting of the Washington County Board of County Commissioners is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, July 16.