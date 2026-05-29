DeSantis signs bills expanding support for school coaches and student athletes 

On Friday, May 22, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 538 and Senate Bill 178, legislation aimed at expanding support for Florida’s K‑12 athletic coaches and student athletes.

The measures allow school districts to offer more competitive compensation for coaches and align extracurricular eligibility across all school choice options, ensuring students can participate in high school athletics regardless of where they attend school.

“We recognize the value of strong coaches and strive to ensure that student athletes have the opportunities they need to thrive,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Together, the bills I signed today will strengthen Florida’s K-12 athletic programs and support the students and coaches who help them achieve their potential.”

“Florida is fortunate to have athletic coaches who lead exceptional sports programs in our high schools,” said Commissioner of Education Anastasios Kamoutsas. “Thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis signing Senate Bills 538 and 178 into law, Florida’s high school athletic programs will be better positioned to recruit and retain top coaching talent while ensuring student-athletes receive the strong, thoughtful, and accountable support they deserve. In addition, students participating in any of Florida’s nation-leading school choice options will have the same access to participate in athletic programs and extracurricular activities. These measures will strengthen opportunities for students to compete, grow, and succeed both in athletics and in life.”

Under SB 538, districts may use funds raised by booster clubs to supplement coaching stipends and may classify coaches and activity sponsors as administrative personnel for salary negotiations. The bill also revises eligibility requirements for interscholastic and intrascholastic activities, establishing a uniform framework for students enrolled in home education, charter, private, virtual, alternative, and traditional public schools. Students whose schools do not offer a particular sport may participate at another school within their district.

SB 178 permits K‑12 head coaches to use up to $15,000 of personal funds annually to support student‑athlete welfare, with required reporting to the Florida High School Athletic Association.

Governor DeSantis and Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas said the legislation is intended to strengthen athletic programs statewide and improve opportunities for both coaches and students.