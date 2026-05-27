No gas tax cut, but lawmakers line up breaks on guns, outdoor goods

There will be no suspension of Florida’s gas tax this year after a proposal backed by Democrats failed to make it into a tax package negotiated by legislative leaders and approved late Sunday.

Lawmakers are expected to vote Friday on the tax package (HB 7031E) alongside the state’s $114.5 billion budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal year.

The proposal is projected to reduce state and local revenue by about $146 million next year.

With Florida gas prices averaging $4.32 per gallon Tuesday, House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, said Democrats will continue pushing Gov. Ron DeSantis to suspend the state gas tax.

“Floridians are feeling the pain at the pump and suspending the gas tax would provide some real relief for families and even small business owners just trying to keep their doors open in the communities they serve,” Driskell said during a media conference call. “This is non-negotiable when it comes to affordability.”

DeSantis said Friday he would support a package that included reducing the state’s 22-cent-per-gallon gas tax but questioned how effective such a move would be.

“When we did that last time, I think the Legislature was less than impressed on the results,” DeSantis said during an event in Jacksonville.

Florida temporarily suspended the gas tax in October 2022, though fluctuating fuel prices and supply-chain issues reduced the average savings to about 13 cents per gallon.

The largest portion of the current tax package is a three-year sales tax exemption on impact-resistant windows and doors, a measure aimed at encouraging home hardening. That exemption is projected to reduce revenue by $45.3 million next year.

Another provision would eliminate taxes through July 1, 2029, on admissions to ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 professional tennis tournaments, including events held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. That change is expected to reduce revenue by $25.8 million.

The proposal also shifts the annual back-to-school sales tax holiday to July 20 through Aug. 20 instead of covering the entire month of August, as current law provides.

In addition, lawmakers revived a hunting, fishing and camping sales tax holiday running from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, projected to save consumers $32.2 million.

The exemption would apply to ammunition, pistols, rifles and firearm accessories such as holsters, magazines, slings, stocks, cleaning kits, silencers and triggers.

When the House initially approved its version of the package earlier this year, Democrats criticized the inclusion of gun accessories.

Ways & Means Chairman Rep. Wyman Duggan, R-Jacksonville, argued the exemption was tied to the constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2024 protecting hunting and fishing rights.

The camping and outdoor provisions would also exempt sales taxes on items such as sleeping bags and camping stoves priced under $50, tents under $200, fishing rods and reels under $75 and tackle boxes under $30.

Efforts to exempt taxes on American-made beer and certain Space Florida projects were dropped from the final package.

The measure still includes reductions to taxes on cardrooms and slot machine revenue, along with an increase in the Florida Strong Families Tax Credit program from $40 million to $53.1 million.

The program allows businesses to receive dollar-for-dollar tax credits for donations to organizations that assist vulnerable children and families.