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Officials confirm no changes to District 2 after congressional map approval

By AMBER PATINO May 7, 2026 0 Comments

As discussion continues statewide about Florida’s newly approved congressional map, local election officials are assuring residents that nothing will change for voters in Washington or Holmes counties.

Washington County Supervisor of Elections Deidra Pettis said District 2 remains intact despite major boundary shifts elsewhere. 

“Congressional district lines were updated in parts of Florida, but the changes will not affect District 2, which includes Washington County,” says Pettis. “The congressional district for Washington County will remain the same.”

Holmes County Supervisor of Elections Rusty Williams offered the same reassurance, noting that voters will continue casting ballots exactly as they have in past election cycles. “Our voting district remains unchanged, and voters will continue to use the same processes as before,” Williams said. “As we look ahead to August, we encourage everyone to be prepared to vote. And if you typically request a vote‑by‑mail ballot, remember that those requests expire after each election and must be renewed.” Williams added that requesting a vote-by-mail ballot can be completed on the Holmes County Supervisor of Elections website.

Although the new congressional map makes significant changes in other regions of the state and is expected to face legal challenges, local voters in Washington and Holmes counties will see no changes to their district or representation.

Washington County residents with questions may contact the Washington County Supervisor of Elections Office at 850-638-6230, and Holmes County residents can contact the Holmes County Supervisor of Elections Office at 850‑547‑1107.

#congressional map redistricting #District 2

By AMBER PATINO

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