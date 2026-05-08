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Former corrections officer sentenced to state prison

By Staff Report May 8, 2026 0 Comments
Tina Marie Wallace

On Wednesday, April 29, Tina Marie Wallace, a former correctional officer at Northwest Florida Reception Center in Washington County, was sentenced to 48 months in the Florida Department of Corrections following her convictions for Unlawful Compensation or Reward for Official Behavior and Unlawful Use of a Two-way Communications Device, announced State Attorney Larry Basford.

A jury found Wallace, 50, guilty on Jan. 20, 2026, after a trial concerning conduct that occurred at Northwest Florida Reception Center. The defendant was sentenced April 29. The investigation was conducted by Steven Lee with the Florida Department of Corrections Office of Inspector General.

Evidence presented at trial established that Wallace accepted money connected to inmates and used electronic communications in furtherance of unlawful activity while employed as a corrections officer. Washington County Chief Prosecutor Megan Ford argued that the conduct undermined institutional security and violated the public trust placed in correctional officers.

#State Attorney Larry Basford #Tina Marie Wallace

By Staff Report

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