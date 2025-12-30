Wed. Dec 31st, 2025
Warrant arrest results in drug seizure, additional charges

By Staff Report Dec 30, 2025 0 Comments
Ashley Simmons (LEFT), Carlton Harrell (TOP RIGHT), and James Cox (BOTTOM RIGHT)

On Dec. 29 a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a white female, Ashley Simmons, outside a residence on Olie Road. Simmons was known to have active felony warrants out of Holmes County related to failure to appear in connection with a felony child abuse case.

As the deputy approached, Simmons fled into the residence in an attempt to evade law enforcement. Deputies entered the mobile home and located Simmons hiding inside a residential dryer. She was taken into custody.

A search warrant was executed at the residence, where deputies seized 78.3 grams of methamphetamine, multiple items of drug paraphernalia and a handgun.

The firearm was located in a bedroom and belonged to Carlton Chance Harrell, a multiple-time convicted felon.

Harrell was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug equipment and resisting officer without violence.

Ashley Nicole Simmons was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug equipment, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting officer with violence and an outstanding failure to appear warrant from Holmes County.

James Michael Cox was arrested on an outstanding warrant for petty theft.

Harrell, Simmons and Cox were all transported to the Washington County Jail.

