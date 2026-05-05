Women Build event supports affordable housing efforts in Chipley

Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity held its Women Build event on May 1 in Chipley. The build took place at 728 Pecan Street in the Chipley Heights Subdivision, where volunteers contributed to a local housing project.
Women Build, a national program associated with Habitat for Humanity, emphasizes creating opportunities for women to take part in construction projects. During the May 1 build, volunteers worked together to quickly construct a home while gaining hands-on experience and learning about hurricane resilient building practices.
Kevin Yoder, Executive Director for the Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity, noted the broader purpose of the event. “Women Build is more than just a construction event – it’s an opportunity to learn, lead, and change lives,” Yoder said. “We are incredibly grateful for the support of our sponsors, whose commitment helps make affordable homeownership possible for families in Jackson and Washington Counties.”
The event was supported by multiple local and regional sponsors, including Signature Sponsor, Florida Power & Light, whose contributions help to offset building costs and support ongoing housing projects in the area.
Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity partners with volunteers and community organizations to expand access to affordable housing, with Women Build serving as one of its initiatives that is focused on engagement and skill building through direct participation at the construction site.