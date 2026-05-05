Women Build event supports affordable housing efforts in Chipley

Guided by Executive Director Kevin Yoder, volunteers during the Women’s Build day work side by side to lift and secure a wall frame into place. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity held its Women Build event on May 1 in Chipley. The build took place at 728 Pecan Street in the Chipley Heights Subdivision, where volunteers contributed to a local housing project.

Women Build, a national program associated with Habitat for Humanity, emphasizes creating opportunities for women to take part in construction projects. During the May 1 build, volunteers worked together to quickly construct a home while gaining hands-on experience and learning about hurricane resilient building practices.

Volunteers team up to support a wall frame, ensuring it is secure as the build progresses. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Kevin Yoder, Executive Director for the Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity, noted the broader purpose of the event. “Women Build is more than just a construction event – it’s an opportunity to learn, lead, and change lives,” Yoder said. “We are incredibly grateful for the support of our sponsors, whose commitment helps make affordable homeownership possible for families in Jackson and Washington Counties.”

The event was supported by multiple local and regional sponsors, including Signature Sponsor, Florida Power & Light, whose contributions help to offset building costs and support ongoing housing projects in the area.

Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity partners with volunteers and community organizations to expand access to affordable housing, with Women Build serving as one of its initiatives that is focused on engagement and skill building through direct participation at the construction site.

Before and after the build, volunteers from Florida Power and Light, Marianna Rotary Club, One Florida Bank, Chipola Realty, Community South Credit Union, Elite Realty, Florida Public Utilities, Tobacco Free Florida, First Federal Bank, All In Credit Union, Chipley Women’s Club, DHM Engineering, Woodall’s Total Comfort, Rex Lumber, City of Marianna, First Commerce Credit Union, and Shiloh Baptist Church pose together, turning their teamwork into tangible progress. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS]