Vernon schools announce 4-H public speaking winners for grades 4–6

From left to right, Alariya Brock, Blakely Wright, Eleanor Gibson and Kenna Yates, Vernon Elementary School 4th grade 4-H Public Speaking winners, smile together after the competition. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

Vernon Elementary School has announced the results of its 4-H Public Speaking competitions for 4th and 5th grades, and Vernon Middle School has announced 6th grade results.

In the 4th grade division, Blakely Wright placed first, followed by Alariya Brock in second and Eleanor Gibson in third. Kenna Yates was named alternate.

In the 5th grade division, Gabriel Thomas earned first place, with Evan Solomon placing second and Aubrey Kent third. Marcus Pedigo was named alternate.

In the 6th grade division, Kathryn Sewell placed first, followed by Avielle Brock in second and Peyton Coatney in third. Shapira Nettles was named alternate.

First place winners from each school will go on to participate at the county level on Thursday, May 14.

Pictured from left to right, Evan Solomon, Aubrey Kent, Marcus Pedigo and Gabriel Thomas, Vernon Elementary School 5th grade 4-H Public Speaking winners, pose together following the event. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

Standing from left to right, Shapira Nettles, Peyton Coatney, Kathryn Sewell and Avielle Brock, Vernon Middle School 6th grade 4-H Public Speaking winners, are pictured following the competition. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]