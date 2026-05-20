Wed. May 20th, 2026
Community Local News News Top Stories

Vernon council updates personnel policy and announces low cost rabies vaccine day

By Ali Moreland May 20, 2026 0 Comments

The Vernon City Council met Monday, May 18, for a regular meeting where members approved an updated personnel policy and employment application, announced a low cost rabies vaccination and registration event for residents, and approved a temporary contract hire to assist with city operations.

The council approved the city’s updated Personnel Policy Handbook and Employment Application following discussion of revisions developed during prior workshops. Council members noted the updated handbook provided clearer guidelines and more detailed procedures for city employees and administrative operations.

The council continued discussions on proposed updates to Vernon’s animal control ordinance, with a focus on reducing financial burdens on pet owners while improving enforcement procedures. Officials also announced a low-cost rabies vaccination and registration event exclusively for Vernon residents on June 27 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the James Boswell Fire Station with Vernon Fire Department located at 3560 Roche Avenue in Vernon. Residents are encouraged to bring proof of residency. City officials reminded residents that local ordinance requires all dogs and cats to be registered with the town and kept current on rabies vaccinations. Vaccines will be offered during the event for $10 per animal. 

In addition, council members approved hiring Nathan O’Brien as temporary emergency contract labor at a rate of $15 per hour for up to five days per month initially. The position will primarily assist with monthly water meter readings, with additional mowing and maintenance duties performed as needed. City officials said the temporary hire is intended to help relieve staffing demands while maintaining timely city services and operations.

Vernon City Council will meet again for workshop discussions on Monday, June 1, at 5:30 p.m.

#Vernon animal control #Vernon City Council #Vernon Personnel Policy

By Ali Moreland

Related Post

Announcements Community Education Local News News Top Stories

Washington County 4-H hosts annual Public Speaking Contest

Staff Report May 20, 2026
Announcements Community Government Local News News Top Stories

Washington County BOCC moves school referendum to ballot, sets hearing on Sunny Hills MSBU 

AMBER PATINO May 19, 2026
Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Washington County encourages residents to improve address visibility for faster emergency response

Staff Report May 19, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Community Local News News Top Stories

Vernon council updates personnel policy and announces low cost rabies vaccine day

Announcements Community Education Local News News Top Stories

Washington County 4-H hosts annual Public Speaking Contest

Announcements Community Government Local News News Top Stories

Washington County BOCC moves school referendum to ballot, sets hearing on Sunny Hills MSBU 

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Washington County encourages residents to improve address visibility for faster emergency response

Community Education Local News Staff Report Top Stories

VHS’s Corissa Peterson signs track and field scholarship with Columbus State University 