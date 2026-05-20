Vernon council updates personnel policy and announces low cost rabies vaccine day

The Vernon City Council met Monday, May 18, for a regular meeting where members approved an updated personnel policy and employment application, announced a low cost rabies vaccination and registration event for residents, and approved a temporary contract hire to assist with city operations.

The council approved the city’s updated Personnel Policy Handbook and Employment Application following discussion of revisions developed during prior workshops. Council members noted the updated handbook provided clearer guidelines and more detailed procedures for city employees and administrative operations.

The council continued discussions on proposed updates to Vernon’s animal control ordinance, with a focus on reducing financial burdens on pet owners while improving enforcement procedures. Officials also announced a low-cost rabies vaccination and registration event exclusively for Vernon residents on June 27 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the James Boswell Fire Station with Vernon Fire Department located at 3560 Roche Avenue in Vernon. Residents are encouraged to bring proof of residency. City officials reminded residents that local ordinance requires all dogs and cats to be registered with the town and kept current on rabies vaccinations. Vaccines will be offered during the event for $10 per animal.

In addition, council members approved hiring Nathan O’Brien as temporary emergency contract labor at a rate of $15 per hour for up to five days per month initially. The position will primarily assist with monthly water meter readings, with additional mowing and maintenance duties performed as needed. City officials said the temporary hire is intended to help relieve staffing demands while maintaining timely city services and operations.

Vernon City Council will meet again for workshop discussions on Monday, June 1, at 5:30 p.m.