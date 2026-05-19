Tue. May 19th, 2026
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VHS’s Corissa Peterson signs track and field scholarship with Columbus State University 

By AMBER PATINO May 19, 2026 0 Comments

Vernon High School (VHS) is celebrating senior Corissa Peterson (pictured center), who recently signed a track and field scholarship with Columbus State University. A four‑year member of the school’s track and field, cheerleading, and weightlifting programs, Peterson has been a two‑time state qualifier in track and field, earning a bronze medal in the 100‑meter hurdles this season after previously placing seventh in the state. She is also a two‑time state qualifier in weightlifting, finishing second in Olympic lifting and fourth in Traditional. Coach Roni Ann McKee praised Peterson’s dedication, expressing pride in her hard work, resilience, and determination. [CONTRIBUTED]

#bronze medal #cheerleading #Corissa Peterson #Olympic and Traditional lifting #state competition #track and field #Vernon High School #weightlifting

By AMBER PATINO

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