VHS’s Corissa Peterson signs track and field scholarship with Columbus State University 

Vernon High School (VHS) is celebrating senior Corissa Peterson (pictured center), who recently signed a track and field scholarship with Columbus State University. A four‑year member of the school’s track and field, cheerleading, and weightlifting programs, Peterson has been a two‑time state qualifier in track and field, earning a bronze medal in the 100‑meter hurdles this season after previously placing seventh in the state. She is also a two‑time state qualifier in weightlifting, finishing second in Olympic lifting and fourth in Traditional. Coach Roni Ann McKee praised Peterson’s dedication, expressing pride in her hard work, resilience, and determination. [CONTRIBUTED]



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