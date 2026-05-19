May Day celebration brings community together at Campbell Park

Clifford Brown, left, won the old car classic sports category with his Z28, while Tim McClain, right, took home the award for best new car with his Camaro during the Millers Ferry May Day Celebration car show at Campbell Park. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

The South Washington County Black History Society hosted its Millers Ferry May Day Celebration on Saturday, May 16, at Campbell Park, 4111 Jackson Community Road in Vernon. The family focused community event featured bounce houses, face painting, food trucks, vendors, a snack walk, and a car show for attendees of all ages to enjoy. Families from across the area gathered for a day of fun, fellowship, and community connection, with a strong turnout throughout the event.



Local children enjoyed free face painting during the Millers Ferry May Day Celebration at Campbell Park as part of the family focused activities. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]



The snack walk was a popular stop at the Millers Ferry May Day celebration, bringing attendees together at Campbell Park with lively music and enthusiastic participation. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]