The South Washington County Black History Society hosted its Millers Ferry May Day Celebration on Saturday, May 16, at Campbell Park, 4111 Jackson Community Road in Vernon. The family focused community event featured bounce houses, face painting, food trucks, vendors, a snack walk, and a car show for attendees of all ages to enjoy. Families from across the area gathered for a day of fun, fellowship, and community connection, with a strong turnout throughout the event.
May Day celebration brings community together at Campbell Park
The South Washington County Black History Society hosted its Millers Ferry May Day Celebration on Saturday, May 16, at Campbell Park, 4111 Jackson Community Road in Vernon. The family focused community event featured bounce houses, face painting, food trucks, vendors, a snack walk, and a car show for attendees of all ages to enjoy. Families from across the area gathered for a day of fun, fellowship, and community connection, with a strong turnout throughout the event.