Fatal crash reported on State Road 77

A fatal two vehicle collision occurred on State Road 77 on Thursday, May 21, involving a sedan and a pickup truck, according to authorities.

Investigators reported that the sedan was traveling southbound on State Road 77 while in the inside northbound lane. At the same time, the pickup truck was traveling northbound in the inside northbound lane. The front of the sedan collided with the front of the pickup truck, and following the impact, both vehicles came to rest in the inside northbound lane.

Officials stated that all occupants of both vehicles were pronounced deceased at the scene. A post crash fire has prevented confirmation of the victims’ identities at this time, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.