WAVE athletes bring home seven medals from Special Olympics State Summer Games

Washington Academy for Varying Exceptionalities (WAVE) athletes competed at the Special Olympics State Summer Games held May 15 and 16 in Orlando, bringing home a total of seven medals for Washington County. In the Cycling competition, Isaac Deakle earned two gold medals, and Safeara Toole won a gold medal and a silver medal. Brayden Andrews captured a gold medal in basketball, and Miranda Nowell earned a silver medal and a bronze medal in track and field events. Pictured from left are Coach Karen Powell, Coach Amos Spires, Miranda Nowell, Safeara Toole, Zay’Driohn Hudson, Isaac Deakle, Brayden Andrews, and Coach Adrian Sims. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

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