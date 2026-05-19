Washington County BOCC moves school referendum to ballot, sets hearing on Sunny Hills MSBU 

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners addressed several items during its regular meeting Thursday, May 14, including advancing the annual Sunny Hills/Oak Hill MSBU rate process and approving a School District request to place a tax‑neutral millage shift referendum on the November 2026 ballot.

Commissioners passed a motion to approve the Washington County School District’s request to place a tax‑neutral millage referendum on the November 3 general election ballot. The resolution, approved by the School Board on April 13, seeks voter authorization to shift up to .75 mills from capital funding to operating funding for four years beginning July 2027. Chairman David Pettis clarified the nature of the request before the vote, asking, “And just to clarify, that’s not an increase in millage, it’s a request to change how that millage and percentages are used?” School officials confirmed that was correct. The School District says the shift is needed to support teacher and staff recruitment, curriculum and instructional programs, career and technical education, and technology and materials required for student success. The shift is described as tax‑neutral, meaning the increase in operating millage would be offset by an equal decrease in capital millage.

Commissioners also approved a request from Jiranda White, Director of Food Service and Federal Programs for Washington County School District, to designate Campbell Park Community Center in Vernon as a site for the 2026 Summer Lunch Program. White thanked commissioners for their continued support and partnership in feeding underserved children, stating, “Not one child should go hungry this summer due to access or opportunity issues.” Meals will be provided June 8 through July 30, Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. over the course of the program.

The Board then turned to the Sunny Hills/Oak Hill MSBU, approving the Preliminary Rate Resolution required annually to continue the assessment process under the 10‑year ordinance adopted in 2021. County Attorney Clay Milton emphasized that the action does not approve any rate increase but simply begins the two‑step process and sets the public hearing. “This does not change anything right now,” Milton said. “It just sets the public hearing and moves forward with the process.” He also clarified that MSBU funds are restricted to the benefit district, noting, “The ordinance sets forth what the funds can be used for. The funds are not used outside of that taxing district or benefit district.” Milton further addressed recent inquiries about dissolving the MSBU, explaining that commissioners would need to adopt a separate ordinance to dissolve it.

The proposed rate structure for FY 2026–27 includes $42.76 per developed residential lot, $10.67 per acre for residential acreage, $10.67 per 1,000 square feet for commercial or institutional buildings, and $10.67 per acre for vacant commercial or institutional acreage, with a maximum per‑parcel cap of $400. Milton noted that the original ordinance limits increases to no more than 5% per year and that the proposed rates are not being approved at this stage, only advanced to public hearing. Commissioner Ashlynn Marquez added context regarding county investment in Sunny Hills, noting that MSBU funds are not the only funds supporting the community. She cited county spending on roadwork, paving, mowing, trimming, tree removal, park improvements, and ditch cleanouts, and explained that MSBU funds cover services not provided countywide, such as street lighting and beautification. The motion to approve the preliminary rate resolution and set the public hearing passed.

During public comment, Sunny Hills residents expressed opposition to the MSBU and the proposed rate structure. Resident Ken Attard said residents are collecting signatures for a petition to dissolve the MSBU. “What I’m telling you is there is no need for an increase, even if we did agree to the MSBU,” Attard said. Resident Larry Lomax also spoke, emphasizing that residents want the opportunity to be heard. Chairman Pettis responded that the upcoming public hearing is designed for that purpose, and Chairman Wesley Griffin encouraged residents to attend the June hearing to provide input. The public hearing on the MSBU rates is scheduled for June 18 at 9 a.m. in the Commission Board Room.

The next scheduled meeting of the Washington County Board of County Commissioners is set for 9 a.m. Thursday, June 11.