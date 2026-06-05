Washington County EMS professionals honored for exceptional patient care

Brandon Justice, EMS Chief Randy Truette, and Cody Truette are pictured left to right following the presentation of the Trauma Hero Awards, which Justice and Truette received for excellence in trauma care. [CONTRIBUTED]

Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews recently recognized four emergency medical professionals for receiving awards from Ascension Sacred Heart Bay honoring exceptional patient care and service to the community.

Kendra Hampton and Rob Aguado were honored with the Stroke Superhero Award for their rapid response and high‑quality care for stroke patients. WCSO praised them for their professionalism, clinical excellence, and commitment to providing timely treatment played a critical role in improving patient outcomes during stroke emergencies where every second matters.

Brandon Justice and Cody Truette received the Trauma Hero Award for the second consecutive year, recognizing their continued excellence in providing trauma care in high‑pressure situations.

“These awards are a direct reflection of the professionalism, training, and compassion displayed daily by our EMS personnel,” said Sheriff Crews. “We are extremely proud of Kendra, Rob, Brandon, and Cody for their hard work and dedication to serving the citizens of Washington County. Their commitment to excellence makes a difference in the lives of the people they serve every day.”

The awards were presented by Ascension Sacred Heart Bay in recognition of outstanding prehospital stroke and trauma care provided by emergency medical personnel throughout the region.

Washington County officials expressed appreciation for the ongoing commitment of local EMS personnel and their role in delivering high‑quality emergency medical services to residents.