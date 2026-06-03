Wed. Jun 3rd, 2026
Announcements Community Education News Top Stories

WCSD administrators complete statewide leadership academy

By Ali Moreland Jun 3, 2026 0 Comments

Standing left to right, Jesse Carter, Dr. Charles Peterson, and Jennifer Kincaid from Washington County School District are recognized for completing the 2025–26 Chancellor’s Leadership Academy. According to the Florida Department of Education, the academy focuses on “implementing sustainable, data-driven systems for continuous improvement in transformational leadership, instruction and professional learning” through leadership institutes and regional learning walks for school leaders across Florida.  [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

#Chancellor’s Leadership Academy #Florida Department of Education #Washington County #Washington County School District #WCSD

By Ali Moreland

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