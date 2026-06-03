County welcomes new business, approves tax incentive for Chipley expansion

On Tuesday, June 2, the Washington County Board of County Commissioners held a special meeting where Tony Daniels, Washington County Economic Development Director, announced a new addition to the City of Chipley’s industrial park.

Evolution Welding, a leader in the manufacturing and fabrication of roll-off dumpsters and trailers, will be purchasing property off Mary Helen Drive in Chipley. Evolution Welding has also expressed its excitement to partner with Florida Panhandle Technical College to offer apprenticeships to qualified candidates.

District 1 Commissioner Ashlynn Marquez expressed her excitement to see new job opportunities coming to Washington County through this project.

“The company’s commitment to partner with Florida Panhandle Technical College to create apprenticeship opportunities will help connect local students with good-paying jobs right here at home,” said Marquez. “This is an investment in both our workforce and the future of our community.”

Evolution Welding will bring 40 to 60 new welding and fabricating jobs to the county. In a unanimous vote, the Board also approved a tax abatement for Evolution Welding: 100% tax rebate in the first year, 50% in the second, and 25% in the third.

“The tax abatement is a small investment compared to the long-term impact these high-quality manufacturing and welding jobs will have on our community,” said District 4 Commissioner David Corbin. “We wanted this company to know just how much we value their decision to locate here.”

This marks the second major addition to Washington County this year.