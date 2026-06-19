Commissioners, state officials address Sunny Hills water system questions during June 15 meeting

Residents met with Washington County commissioners and Florida Public Service Commission representatives during a Monday, June 15 community meeting to discuss concerns surrounding water quality, billing, water pressure, infrastructure capacity, and future growth in Sunny Hills.

The June 15 session followed a May 9 resident‑led discussion focused on the privately owned water system serving Sunny Hills and the Municipal Services Benefit Unit, where both Commissioner David Corbin and County Administrator Andy Fleener were present.

The recent June 15 meeting gave residents an opportunity to speak directly with county officials and representatives connected to the Public Service Commission about concerns related to the

Utility.

North Florida Community Water Systems was not present at the meeting but acknowledged

customer concerns in a letter to residents, citing recent water outages, boil-water notices, and

periods of discolored water. The utility said it has invested about $2.1 million in water system

improvements since acquiring the water and wastewater utility in 2013.

The company said long-term improvements to the Sunny Hills system will require replacing

significant portions of aging water main infrastructure, a project expected to cost several

million dollars and take multiple years of planning, permitting, funding and construction.

As a privately owned utility regulated by the Public Service Commission, the company said it

faces financial and regulatory challenges in recovering infrastructure investment costs. In its

2022 rate case, the commission determined the Sunny Hills water distribution system was 10%

“used and useful” under current regulatory criteria, limiting the company’s ability to recover

investments for large-scale replacement projects.

The company said the system remains compliant with drinking-water standards set by the

Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Environmental Protection

Agency. Annual water quality reports are available through the utility’s website.

Representing the Public Service Commission were Executive Director Braulio Baez and Deputy Executive Director of Technical Services Mark Futrell. Futrell said the commission regulates rates and charges for investor-owned utilities in many Florida counties and provides staff support for customer complaints.

Futrell encouraged residents to contact the commission through its online, phone, and email

reporting channels and said the agency is available to review customer concerns. He also said

the utility has not submitted a request for a rate increase to the commission this year.

Fleener said county officials had invited a representative from U.S. Water to attend the meeting, but no company representative was present. Informational handouts from the utility

were available for residents.

Residents also discussed continued development in Sunny Hills and its relationship to

infrastructure capacity. Some said growth should be reviewed in relation to the existing water

system and asked whether additional construction projects should continue while concerns are

evaluated. Others described difficulties obtaining information about utility issues and procedures.

Several residents shared concerns about water service, including sediment, low water

pressure, and procedures for issuing and lifting boil-water notices. Some said they continue to

rely on bottled water even though the system meets regulatory standards. Others asked about

the system’s ability to support firefighting operations during emergencies and the effect of

routine hydrant testing on system performance.

Washington County Fire Chief Justin Barron, in a previous discussion, said he is not currently concerned about the county’s ability to provide fire‑suppression services in Sunny Hills, noting that water is brought to the scene during a fire response. Barron said a structure fire in the area would trigger a response from three county fire departments, bringing at least 6,000 gallons of water to the scene and often more. He said county fire departments frequently operate in rural areas without hydrant systems and do not rely solely on hydrants for fire suppression.

Residents raised questions about water billing and meter readings, including reports of estimated readings due to staffing limitations and fluctuating monthly charges. Public Service Commission representatives said customers should be informed when estimated readings are used in billing. Residents also raised concerns about debris reportedly left in some areas after meter repair work.

Residents asked whether private wells could be installed as an alternative water source. Commissioner Ashlynn Marquez advised residents interested in wells to contact a licensed well driller, who can apply for required permits. Board Chairman David Pettis said county ordinances do not prohibit private wells, while County Attorney Clay Milton said zoning, lot size, setbacks, and state requirements may affect whether a permit can be approved.

Fleener provided information on how to report water‑system concerns and said guidance shared at the May 9 meeting remains available on the Board of County Commissioners website.

One resident expressed support for county efforts and encouraged others to remain patient as officials review infrastructure and development issues.

Pettis said commissioners aim to assist residents and the community where possible. He did not provide a timeline for resolution but said he does not expect the issue to extend beyond next year.