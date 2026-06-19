Washington County libraries receive grant to expand America 250 book collection

The Washington County Public Library has received a $1,500 grant from Florida Humanities to expand its collection of books focused on American history, government, civics, and notable historical figures as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The funding, awarded through Florida Humanities’ America 250 Book Collection Grants initiative, will allow the library to add more than 108 new titles across its four branches in Chipley, Vernon, Wausau, and Sunny Hills. The books are intended to encourage readers to reflect on America’s past, present and future.

New additions to the collection will include How to Read the Constitution and Why, Votes of Confidence: A Young Person’s Guide to American Elections, and How the US Government Works, along with other titles focused on notable Americans and historic events.

Participating libraries will also receive materials to create America 250-themed displays and recommended reading lists for youth and adult audiences.

“We are excited to celebrate America’s 250th birthday with new books across all four library branches that can promote civics education in our county,” Library Director Renae Rountree said.

Florida Humanities awarded more than $78,000 to 23 libraries and library systems across the state, supporting the purchase of more than 4,000 books in communities spanning 25 Florida counties.

“Public libraries are vital spaces for democracy in our nation, providing community members of all ages with access to a wealth of knowledge,” said Florida Humanities Associate Director Patricia Putman. “Florida Humanities is thrilled to support these American institutions by providing them the resources they need to expand and enhance their collections just in time for our nation’s semiquincentennial.”