Fri. Jun 19th, 2026
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County designates Spanish Trail Playhouse as Local Arts Agency

By AMBER PATINO Jun 19, 2026 0 Comments

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners voted Thursday, June 18, to adopt a resolution designating the Spanish Trail Playhouse as the official Local Arts Agency for Washington County.

The designation follows a June 3 request from Spanish Trail Playhouse President Kevin Russell, who wrote to the board on behalf of the organization’s directors. In his letter, Russell noted the Playhouse’s more than 20‑year history as the county’s only community theater and outlined its plans to expand arts, culture, and heritage programming as it prepares to assume ownership of the historic Chipley High School campus on July 1.

Russell wrote that the Local Arts Agency designation would formally recognize the Playhouse as the county’s primary arts‑supporting entity, responsible for advocacy, coordination, and cultural development. He emphasized that the designation carries no financial obligation for the county but would help strengthen arts initiatives, support local artists, and enhance cultural tourism.

The resolution adopted by commissioners cites the county’s strategic goals to expand arts and cultural offerings, support economic vitality, and preserve local history and heritage. As the Local Arts Agency, Spanish Trail Playhouse (STP) will be tasked with promoting arts awareness, encouraging partnerships, supporting cultural programming, and helping assess community arts needs.

STP noted that the resolution represents a historic moment for the arts in Washington County, and expressed gratitude for the board’s support. The organization said it looks forward to expanding opportunities for residents, students, and visitors as it takes on the new role.

The designation takes effect immediately.

#Local Arts Agency Washington County #Spanish Trail Playhouse

By AMBER PATINO

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