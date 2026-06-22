Mon. Jun 22nd, 2026
Announcements Business Community Local News News Top Stories

Ribbon cutting celebrates historic landmark’s transformation into public gathering space

By Ali Moreland Jun 22, 2026 0 Comments
Members of the Chipley City Council, the Washington County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and Ambassadors, Chipley Fire and Rescue, Miss Chipley and Miss Washington County titleholders, along with representatives from Break-N-Ground, Arris General Contractors, and DHM Melvin Engineering participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening of the revitalized Historic First National Bank community space in downtown Chipley. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

The City of Chipley along with the Washington County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of the revitalized Historic First National Bank, also known as the Mongoven Building on Monday, June 22, at 8:30 a.m. Once slated for demolition, the historic 1905 structure has been transformed into a public gathering space that preserves key features such as the original bank vault, fireplace faces, and central column. After years of planning, restoration, and structural stabilization, the site now provides space for community events, recreation, and fellowship while serving as a symbol of downtown Chipley’s ongoing revitalization and commitment to preserving local history for future generations.

Community members, local leaders, project partners, and supporters gather and explore the newly revitalized Historic First National Bank site following the ribbon cutting ceremony, celebrating the completion of a project that preserves a piece of Chipley’s history while creating a new public space for residents and visitors. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

#Chipley #City of Chipley #Historic First National Bank building #Mongoven Building #Washington County #Washington County Chamber of Commerce

By Ali Moreland

Related Post

Community News Top Stories

County designates Spanish Trail Playhouse as Local Arts Agency

AMBER PATINO Jun 19, 2026
Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Emergency care reaches new heights in Washington County

SKYLA CARTER Jun 19, 2026
Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Washington County libraries receive grant to expand America 250 book collection

Ali Moreland Jun 19, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Announcements Business Community Local News News Top Stories

Ribbon cutting celebrates historic landmark’s transformation into public gathering space

Community News Top Stories

County designates Spanish Trail Playhouse as Local Arts Agency

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Emergency care reaches new heights in Washington County

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Washington County libraries receive grant to expand America 250 book collection

Community Local News News Top Stories

Commissioners, state officials address Sunny Hills water system questions during June 15 meeting