Ribbon cutting celebrates historic landmark’s transformation into public gathering space

Members of the Chipley City Council, the Washington County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and Ambassadors, Chipley Fire and Rescue, Miss Chipley and Miss Washington County titleholders, along with representatives from Break-N-Ground, Arris General Contractors, and DHM Melvin Engineering participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening of the revitalized Historic First National Bank community space in downtown Chipley. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

The City of Chipley along with the Washington County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of the revitalized Historic First National Bank, also known as the Mongoven Building on Monday, June 22, at 8:30 a.m. Once slated for demolition, the historic 1905 structure has been transformed into a public gathering space that preserves key features such as the original bank vault, fireplace faces, and central column. After years of planning, restoration, and structural stabilization, the site now provides space for community events, recreation, and fellowship while serving as a symbol of downtown Chipley’s ongoing revitalization and commitment to preserving local history for future generations.

Community members, local leaders, project partners, and supporters gather and explore the newly revitalized Historic First National Bank site following the ribbon cutting ceremony, celebrating the completion of a project that preserves a piece of Chipley’s history while creating a new public space for residents and visitors. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]