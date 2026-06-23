No state fireworks ban, but Simpson recommends ‘responsible’ use

There won’t be a statewide fireworks ban for Independence Day, but Florida officials are urging residents and visitors to use caution because of lingering drought conditions and ongoing wildfire risks.

With 2,440 wildfires reported across the state since the start of the year, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson on Tuesday encouraged Floridians to be responsible when using fireworks and to follow local burn regulations.

“The past six months have been one of the state’s busiest fire seasons in recent memory, and though recent rains have helped rein in drought conditions, the risk of wildfire still exists in Florida and needs to be taken seriously,” Simpson said in a statement.

Florida Forest Service Director Rick Dolan said recent rainfall has allowed most counties to lift burn bans, but wildfire risks remain.

“We want to urge everyone to be mindful when burning or using fireworks near a wooded area,” Dolan said. “Always keep a water supply nearby and be prepared to act quickly if a fire starts.”

According to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, most of the state is currently at a low to moderate wildfire risk level.

As of June 21, Florida had recorded 2,440 wildfires that burned 176,028 acres this year.

By comparison, the state recorded 2,913 wildfires that burned 228,183 acres during all of last year.

Ten of Florida’s 67 counties currently have burn bans in place, according to the Florida Forest Service: Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Orange, Osceola, Sarasota and Seminole.

Because of continued dry conditions, Manatee County officials on Tuesday imposed a countywide burn ban that includes a prohibition on fireworks, sparklers, flares, open burning and campfires.

The ban does allow attended outdoor grills and permitted public fireworks displays.

During a Cabinet meeting in Brooksville on May 19, Simpson and other state officials raised the possibility that Floridians might be encouraged to celebrate the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary without fireworks if significant rainfall did not arrive.

Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia, who also serves as the state fire marshal, urged residents to use common sense during the busy summer holiday season.

Attorney General James Uthmeier warned that people who violate burn restrictions and cause damage could face prosecution.

“Have fun. Have a good time. Enjoy some beers over the holidays this summer. But if you’re in one of these burn ban counties … please take this seriously,” Uthmeier said during a press conference at the Withlacoochee Forestry Training Center in Brooksville. “If you violate these orders, if danger takes place, if people are harmed, we will be there to prosecute.”