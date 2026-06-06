Driver arrested following high-speed pursuit on Interstate 10

On Saturday, June 6, at approximately 12 a.m., deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) observed a vehicle committing a traffic violation on Interstate 10 near Caryville.

When a deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver accelerated and fled, reaching speeds in excess of 120 mph. During the pursuit, the driver began discarding items through the vehicle’s sunroof, striking a WCSO patrol unit.

The Florida Highway Patrol joined the pursuit and assumed primary on the chase. The chase continued into Jackson County, where deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office successfully deployed spike strips. Shortly thereafter, the vehicle lost control on Interstate 10 and came to a stop.

The driver was identified as Darrell Edward Terrio, 41, of Louisiana. Terrio was taken into custody and transported by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to the Jackson County Jail, where he is awaiting transfer to Washington County.