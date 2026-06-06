Dothan man killed in fatal Washington County vehicle crash

A Dothan man is dead after a vehicle accident in Washington County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, two men were traveling north on State Road 79 in a truck tractor when it veered off the roadway.

After the vehicle left the roadway, it continued travelling north east before colliding with a culvert, and then travelling into the road line before colliding with a tree.

After the impact, the tree uprooted and landed on the vehicle. The passenger was killed, and the 27-year-old driver was critically injured.