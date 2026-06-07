Chipley man charged in fatal Orange Hill Road shooting

According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), on Saturday, June 6, the Washington County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a shooting on Orange Hill Road in Chipley, where the caller advised that Chris Gomelski had been shot and that the suspect was next door, allegedly armed and attempting to leave the property.

Deputies with the WCSO responded to a small trailer park where both the victim and suspect reportedly lived in close proximity. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male, later identified as Christopher Gromelski, lying on the ground.

Deputies also observed Carl Woodrow Rogers exiting a nearby residence with his hands raised. Multiple individuals at the scene allegedly identified Rogers as the shooter. He was taken into custody without incident. Investigators later stated that Rogers is a convicted felon with an extensive criminal history, making it unlawful for him to possess a firearm.

Washington County EMS responded and pronounced Gromelski deceased at the scene.

During a protective sweep of the suspect’s residence, deputies reportedly observed drug paraphernalia and a clear plastic bag containing a crystal‑like substance in plain view. The substance field‑tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the sheriff’s office.

The residence was secured as a crime scene pending further investigation.

Rogers was transported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for an interview. According to investigators, during the course of the interview Rogers admitted to shooting Gromelski. He stated that prior to the shooting he showed Gromelski a photograph of his daughter and became upset by Gromelski’s reaction. Rogers reportedly told investigators that he then shot Gromelski approximately five to six times.

Rogers further stated that after the shooting a neighbor approached the area, and he warned the individual not to come any closer or he would shoot him. Rogers also reportedly claimed that Gromelski possessed inappropriate photographs of his one‑year‑old daughter and said his actions were intended to protect her. Detectives later located the photographs referenced by Rogers and determined the images depicted a fully clothed child and contained nothing inappropriate, according to investigators.

Investigators also interviewed Rogers’ mother, with whom he resides. She reported that Rogers had been “talking out of his head” for several days prior to the incident.

Following the investigation, Carl Woodrow Rogers was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail. He has been charged with second‑degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts of aggravated assault.