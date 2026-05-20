Washington County 4-H hosts annual Public Speaking Contest

Washington County 4-H hosted its annual 4-H Public Speaking Contest on Thursday, May 14, showcasing the confidence, communication skills, and leadership development of local youth. The Florida 4-H Public Speaking Program is sponsored statewide by Florida Power & Light.

Students representing Kate M. Smith Elementary School, Vernon Elementary School, Roulhac Middle School, Vernon Middle School, and Washington County Christian School participated in this year’s event after advancing from their respective school-level competitions. Each school sent its first, second, and third place winners to compete at the county level.

The contest featured a wide range of prepared speeches, with participants presenting on topics that reflected their interests, creativity, and awareness of community issues. Youth were evaluated on content, organization, delivery, poise, and overall effectiveness in engaging the audience.

“The 4-H Public Speaking Contest is an opportunity for our youth to build essential work ready skills,” said Julie Pigott Dillard, County Extension Director/4-H Agent. “Public speaking not only strengthens communication abilities, but also fosters confidence, critical thinking, and leadership. These are skills that will benefit these young people throughout their lives.”

The event highlighted the depth of talent across Washington County schools and demonstrated the continued commitment of educators and families in supporting youth development. Tracy Andrews, FPL External Affairs, commended participants for their preparation, enthusiasm, and professionalism.

Fourth‑grade winners were Blakely Wright, first place; Mylon Henderson, second place; and Alariya Brock, third place. Fifth‑grade winners were Ashlynn Jenkins, first place; Gabriel Thomas, second place; and Evan Solomon, third place. Sixth‑grade winners were Isla Laney, first place; Micah Henderson, second place; and Katie Sewell, third place.

Washington County 4-H extended its appreciation to participating schools, teachers, volunteers, and judges who contributed to the success of the event.

For more information about Washington County 4-H programs, contact the UF/IFAS Extension Washington County at 850-638-6180.

Fourth‑grade winners pictured right to left are Blakely Wright, first place; Mylon Henderson, second place; and Alariya Brock, third place. [CONTRIBUTED]

Fifth‑grade winners pictured right to left are Ashlynn Jenkins, first place; Gabriel Thomas, second place; and Evan Solomon, third place. [CONTRIBUTED]

Sixth‑grade winners pictured right to left are Isla Laney, first place; Micah Henderson, second place; and Katie Sewel, third place. [CONTRIBUTED]