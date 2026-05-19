Washington County encourages residents to improve address visibility for faster emergency response

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners is reminding residents that clearly visible address numbers can save valuable time during emergencies. With the county covering more than 600 square miles and serving over 25,000 residents—many in rural areas—first responders rely heavily on visible addresses to quickly locate homes when every second counts.

Firefighters, EMS personnel, and law enforcement officers often respond to calls where homes are set far back from the roadway, hidden by trees, or difficult to identify at night. Many rural mailboxes are missing address numbers altogether, have faded markings, or only display numbers on one side, which can delay emergency response.

To help emergency personnel locate residences quickly, the county encourages residents to ensure their address numbers are clearly visible from the roadway, posted on the home or mailbox, large enough to read from a responding vehicle, made with contrasting colors, and free from obstructions such as trees or decorations. Numbers should also be visible from both directions of travel. For rural properties, reflective address signs at the driveway entrance are strongly recommended.

Mailbox numbers should be at least three inches tall, one‑half inch wide, and posted on both sides of the mailbox in a contrasting color that’s easy to read from the road.

Visible addresses help emergency responders arrive faster during medical emergencies, fires, and accidents, and reduce delays caused by missed driveways or difficult turnarounds. County officials emphasize that visible address numbers are a simple step residents can take that may make a life‑saving difference.

Residents are encouraged to inspect their address markings and replace faded or damaged numbers as needed. As the county’s reminder puts it: “We can’t help you if we can’t find you.”

Example comparison of properly marked and improperly marked rural mailboxes, highlighting the importance of visible address number for emergency response. [CONTRIBUTED]

Display board featuring examples of high-contrast mailbox number stickers and recommended visibility options for residents. [CONTRIBUTED]