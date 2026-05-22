NAACP hosts collaborative discussion with local public safety agencies

Representatives from Bonifay Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Emergency Management, and Walton County Emergency Management, alongside members from the Northwest Florida NAACP Branch 5486-B pose for a photo during the Community Talk and Collaboration Luncheon on Friday, May 15. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

On Friday, May 15, the Northwest Florida NAACP Branch 5486-B hosted a Community Talk and Collaboration Luncheon focused on strengthening partnerships, improving communication, and building safer, more resilient communities across Holmes, Washington, and Walton Counties.

The event brought together representatives from the Bonifay Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Emergency Management, Walton County Emergency Management, and members from the Northwest Florida NAACP Branch 5486-B for meaningful discussions centered on preparedness, public safety, education, and community engagement.

The luncheon was organized as an opportunity to create open dialogue between local agencies and the communities they serve, particularly in local rural areas where communication and access to information can be challenging during emergencies and severe weather events. Emergency management officials shared valuable information on disaster preparedness and community education, while law enforcement leaders answered questions and discussed the importance of transparency, trust, and public safety with the overarching theme of the meeting being the importance of continued conversation and collaboration.

The Northwest Florida NAACP Branch 5486-B, which serves Holmes, Washington, and Walton Counties, expressed appreciation to all agencies and individuals who attended and participated in the discussions. Organizers hope to continue expanding these community roundtable conversations in the future to encourage even greater involvement and cooperation throughout the region.