Colorado arrest made in Washington County child exploitation investigation

A California man has been arrested in Colorado in connection with a Washington County child exploitation investigation that began October 24, 2025, when the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) received a complaint after a parent discovered obscene images of their minor child on an iPad and cellular phone. Investigators immediately initiated an investigation into the incident, according to WCSO.

Following extensive digital evidence collection and the execution of subpoenas related to both devices, investigators determined that photographs and videos involving the minor child had been transmitted between locations in Washington and Bay counties. The investigation further revealed that the child had allegedly been paid money in exchange for the images and videos.

During a joint investigation conducted between the Washington and Bay County Sheriff’s Offices, the individual receiving the images was identified as 27‑year‑old Francisco Manuel Burgos of Pueblo, California.

Special Agents with the Colorado Department of Public Safety located and arrested Burgos on outstanding warrants issued by both sheriff’s offices. He is currently being held in Colorado pending extradition to Bay County.

Burgos is charged with the following offenses:

• Two counts of Cruelty Toward a Child – Directing/Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (Washington County)

• Two counts of Use of a Two‑Way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony (Washington County)

• Two counts of Obscene Communication – Use of a Computer to Seduce, Solicit, or Lure a Child (Washington and Bay counties)

WCSO Sheriff Kevin Crews stated, “The protection of children remains one of our highest priorities. We are committed to aggressively pursuing anyone who exploits minors and will continue working with our law enforcement partners to bring offenders to justice.”