Senate backs off funding requests for ‘Rural Renaissance’ programs

Rural development funding tied to Florida Senate President Ben Albritton’s (pictured above) “Rural Renaissance” plan remains under negotiation during budget talks. [CONTRIBUTED | Colin Hackley]

The Senate on Thursday dropped funding requests for a series of programs tied to Senate President Ben Albritton’s “rural renaissance” plan.

As budget conference talks entered a third day during the ongoing special session, the Senate’s economic development offer removed funding requests for several initiatives linked to the proposal, including an Office of Rural Prosperity, a rural toolkit program, a rural community development revolving loan fund, a public infrastructure smart technology grant program, a small business development center and rural housing rehabilitation.

“Those were (President) Albritton’s priorities. We’re still kind of hashing that out,” Senate Transportation, Tourism and Economic Development Appropriations Chairman Nick DiCeglie, R-Indian Rocks Beach, told reporters Thursday. “So, again, I know stay tuned is not a great answer, but we’re in constant communications (with the House), which is good.”

The House budget did not include funding for any portion of the plan, which was part of a broader effort that failed to gain House support during the 2025 and 2026 regular legislative sessions.

The 2026 proposal (SB 250) passed the Senate on Jan. 14, the second day of the regular session.

The measure aimed to bolster education, transportation and economic development in rural areas. Among its provisions was a student loan repayment program offering up to $15,000 to teachers and administrators living in rural communities. Other proposals included additional funding for road resurfacing and rebuilding projects and the creation of an Office of Rural Prosperity within the Department of Commerce.

This year’s version carried a smaller price tag than the 2025 proposal, partly because rural health care funding would be covered through the projected $209.9 million the state is expected to receive annually for five years under the federal One Big Beautiful Bill Act approved last summer.

The Senate had initially sought more than $45 million for the rural initiatives.

Meanwhile, the House and Senate appeared aligned on allocating $165.7 million to the State Housing Initiatives Partnership program, which provides affordable housing grants to local governments.

The Senate also lowered its proposed funding for the State Apartment Incentive Loan program from $150 million to $112 million. The program offers low-interest loans to affordable housing developers. The House has not proposed any funding for the program.

No funding is currently included in either chamber’s budget proposal for the Hometown Heroes program, which helps teachers, health care workers and law enforcement officers purchase homes, or for the Rural Workforce Program.

The Senate initially proposed $75 million for Hometown Heroes and $5 million for the Rural Workforce Program.

However, DiCeglie said the Senate intends to restore Hometown Heroes funding during later negotiations.

The chambers also remain divided over the Job Growth Grant Fund, which Gov. Ron DeSantis uses to support job-training and infrastructure projects. The Senate reduced its proposed funding from $50 million to $45 million, while the House has not included any funding for the program, which received $50 million in the current budget.