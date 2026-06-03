WCSO Emergency Management urges residents to prepare as hurricane season begins 

With hurricane season officially underway, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Department of Emergency Management is encouraging residents to take steps now to prepare for potential storms and emergencies.

Officials stress that preparing before a storm threatens the area can help protect lives, reduce property damage, and ensure families have the resources they need during and after severe weather events.

Hurricanes can bring a variety of hazards, including damaging winds, heavy rainfall, flooding, tornadoes, and prolonged power outages. Emergency management officials are urging residents to review their emergency plans and gather essential supplies before a storm is forecast to impact the region.

Residents are encouraged to build or update emergency supply kits with enough food, water, medications, and pet supplies to last at least seven days. Additional preparedness information is available through FloridaDisaster.org and the Emergency Management, Washington County, Florida Facebook page.

Important documents should be stored in a secure, waterproof location, and residents are encouraged to sign up for local emergency notifications through AlertWashington.org while monitoring trusted weather sources throughout the season.

Emergency management officials advise checking generators, flashlights, batteries, and other emergency equipment to ensure they are functioning properly. Residents should also trim trees and secure outdoor items that could become dangerous projectiles during high winds.

Officials also recommend that residents familiarize themselves with local evacuation routes and shelter locations. General population shelters will be available at Roulhac Middle and Chipley High School, both located at 1535 Brickyard Road in Chipley. Families with members who have special medical or mobility needs are encouraged to make arrangements in advance. The county’s Special Needs Shelter is located at 934 Tiger Loop in Chipley.

“Preparedness is everyone’s responsibility,” emergency management officials said in an official press release. “Taking simple steps now can make a significant difference when a storm threatens our community.”

Residents are encouraged to stay informed throughout hurricane season by following official emergency management social media channels and local news outlets for updates and emergency information.