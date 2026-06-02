Vernon workshop discusses potential charter reform, budget, and tennis complex security

Vernon City Council met on Monday, June 1, for a workshop to discuss charter revision proposals, early budget planning, and preliminary talks regarding security for the near-complete Vernon High School Tennis Complex.

Council members reviewed the city’s 1926 charter alongside proposed updates, focusing on how city leadership is structured. One topic discussed was whether to extend elected terms from two years to four years, with some members saying longer terms could help provide stability and consistency for the city and give officials more time to follow through on projects. The council also discussed the mayor’s role under the proposed changes, including concerns about proposed ideas that could reduce or shift the position’s authority compared to how it currently operates. Overall, members talked about finding a workable balance between keeping leadership consistent and making sure voters still have regular input through elections and staggered council terms. Councilpersons were asked to review the current governing documents and the proposed changes ahead of the next city council workshop meeting on July 6.

City Clerk Candice Hodges gave the council notice that approximately $70,000 in budget reductions will be required to balance the upcoming fiscal year, providing an early outlook ahead of formal budget workshops. Councilpersons were encouraged to individually review the provided budget materials in preparation of continued budget conversations in the coming months, though no budget workshops have been scheduled yet.

Council also briefly discussed security options for the Vernon High School Tennis Complex, a joint project between the City of Vernon and Washington County School District that is expected to be completed August 2026. Intended for both school athletics and community recreation, potential measures were discussed, including surveillance cameras and controlled-access entry systems.

Vernon City Council will meet again on Monday, June 15, at 5 p.m. for regular business.