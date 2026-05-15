Fri. May 15th, 2026
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Washington, Holmes counties to offer free summer meals for children

By AMBER PATINO May 15, 2026 0 Comments

School districts in both Washington and Holmes counties will once again offer free summer meals to children while school is out, ensuring local students have access to nutritious food throughout the break.

The Washington County School District Summer Meals Program will run June 8 through July 30, operating Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. Free breakfast and lunch will be available to all children 18 and under, with no registration required.

Meals will be offered at the following school sites:

Kate Smith Elementary, Vernon Elementary, Vernon High School, and Chipley High School.  

Community distribution sites include DiscoverLife Church, Shiloh Baptist Church, Yes Lord Deliverance Church, Campbell Park Community Center, Grace Assembly, and the T.J. Roulhac Enrichment & Activity Center.

In Holmes County, the district will participate in the Summer BreakSpot program, which provides weekly meal pickup for children 18 and under. Families can pick up seven breakfasts and seven lunches each week at Bonifay K‑8, Poplar Springs High School, and Ponce de Leon Elementary.

Pickup will take place every Tuesday from 5–6 p.m., beginning June 2 and continuing through August 4.

Both districts encourage families to take advantage of the free programs, which are open to all children regardless of income or school enrollment.

#Holmes County School District summer meal program #Summer BreakSpot Holmes County #summer meals programs #Washington County School District summer meal program

By AMBER PATINO

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