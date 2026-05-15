Fri. May 15th, 2026
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Washington County to host grand opening for new splash pad at Hunter Park

By Staff Report May 15, 2026 0 Comments

Washington County will celebrate the grand opening of its newest splash pad with a “Fun in the Sun” event at Hunter Park in Vernon on Saturday, May 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Located at 3193 Moss Hill Road in Vernon, the event marks the official opening of the new splash pad, designed to provide families with a refreshing space to gather, play, and enjoy the outdoors as summer begins.

Organizers say guests can enjoy a morning of family‑friendly activities and treats, including bounce houses, hot dogs, popcorn, and snow cones. Community members of all ages are invited to attend and join in the celebration.

#Hunter Park #Vernon splash pad

By Staff Report

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