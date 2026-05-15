WCSB meeting includes honors, grants, and approval of Vernon fifth grade relocation

Gary Clark, Foundation Committee Chair for the Fitzhugh & Essie D. Carter Education Foundation, presents the Fitzhugh & Essie D. Carter Education Foundation Grant Awards. Recipients representing the agriculture, literacy, and athletics programs at Vernon High School and Chipley High School are pictured with Gary Clark, WCSB Chairman Will Taylor, and Superintendent Thomas Register. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

The Washington County School Board (WCSB) held its regular meeting on Monday, May 11. The meeting included recognitions for student achievement and employee service, community investment in district programs, and board action on the relocation of Vernon Elementary fifth grade students to Vernon Middle School.

The meeting opened with several recognitions highlighting student achievement, staff service, and community partnerships. Chipley High School senior Karley Welch was recognized as the recipient of the Superintendent’s Scholarship, a Florida Prepaid 2-Year Florida College Plan scholarship, valued at approximately $8,000. The Fitzhugh & Essie D. Carter Education Foundation also presented its annual grant allocation of $125,000, supporting programs in WCSD schools, with funds contributing to academic enrichment through programs in agriculture, literacy initiatives, and student athletics.

Susan Saunders, Director of Curriculum and Instruction, recognizes Karley Welch of Chipley High School as the recipient of the Superintendent’s School Scholarship. Pictured left to right: Susan Saunders, Karley Welch, and Superintendent Thomas Register. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

“It’s more than just equipment,” said John Works, Assistant Athletic Director and PE teacher at Vernon High School, “it’s about the experience that the kids are getting.”

Additional recognitions included the retirement of Kate M. Smith Elementary media specialist Karen Mashburn after 22 years of service, during which she recorded 59,442 book circulations in her final year. VES also showcased their Accelerated Reader (AR) achievements, including a recognition of fourth grader Eleanor Joy Gibson, who set new school records for both single-year and career reading milestones. The district’s food service staff were also honored after being named “Trailblazers” by the Florida Department of Agriculture for their summer feeding program efforts, with the recognition coinciding with Food Service Hero Month.

Melissa Gibson, VES librarian, recognizes Eleanor Joy Gibson for record-breaking achievements in the AR program, including earning 1,053.5 AR points during the school year, and reading more than 7 million words, and setting a new school record with 2,451.5 career AR points. Pictured left to right include Melissa Gibson, Eleanor Joy Gibson, and Superintendent Thomas Register. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Jiranda White, WCSD Director of Federal Programs, recognizes Washington County School District food service staff for being named “Trailblazers” by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for their summer feeding program initiatives. Pictured is Jiranda White with members of the WCSD food service staff. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

A key action item addressed during the meeting was the approval of the relocation of fifth grade students from Vernon Elementary School (VES) to Vernon Middle School (VMS) beginning in the 2026–2027 school year. The measure passed in a 4–1 vote following discussion. The proposal, which has been under consideration through recent workshops and community meetings, is intended to address space limitations at VES due to growing enrollment and expanded student services, including VPK, ESE programs, and mental health supports. District leaders have also noted anticipated benefits for students, including increased access to middle school extracurricular opportunities and continued instructional continuity as students transition with their current teachers and support staff.

“I am excited about the move and look forward to the increased opportunities that our students will have because of this move,” said WCSD Superintendent Thomas Register.

The meeting concluded with continued planning for upcoming budget and scheduling priorities as the district moves toward the end of the school year.

WCSB will meet for their next regular meeting on Monday, June 8 at 5:00 p.m.