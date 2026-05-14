Chipley City Council adopts new lien policy and receives summer meals program update

Chipley City Council met for regular business on Tuesday, May 12, addressing policy actions, development approvals, and community program updates.

Council voted to adopt Resolution No. 26-38, the Code Enforcement Lien Policy, which outlines the City’s approach to resolving long standing code enforcement liens. The policy was created to address a backlog of legacy liens on properties that are now in compliance but remain unresolved due to missing or unclear documentation regarding when compliance was achieved, making fines difficult to accurately calculate or close out.

The resolution establishes a standardized process for determining compliance dates using available records such as permits, utility data, affidavits, and inspection findings. It also allows the City to cap accruing daily fines once compliance is verified or established through inspection. In addition, the policy creates a formal lien reduction and settlement process to help resolve eligible cases while requiring recovery of the City’s administrative costs. In limited qualifying situations, a one-time amnesty consideration may be applied to accrued fines when cost recovery requirements are met. The policy further outlines options for civil enforcement in certain non-homestead cases and provides a mechanism for closing out liens that have reached the 20-year statutory expiration period. Council members noted the change is intended to clear outdated liens, improve property records, and create a more consistent and transparent enforcement process moving forward.

The Council also received a presentation from Washington County School District Director of Federal Programs and Food Service Jiranda White regarding the district’s Summer Meals Program. The program will operate from June 8 through July 30, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at multiple school and community sites across the county. The initiative provides meals to children during the summer break, with outreach focused on areas with limited food access.

Additional items, including proposed updates to the Animal Control Ordinance and Cemetery Ordinance, were presented for discussion. Both items generated council feedback regarding enforcement and operational clarity and will return for further consideration following revisions.

Other actions included approval of a residential variance on 5th Street, approval of a development order for Jack’s Family Restaurant on Main Street, and a waiver of fines for a property brought into compliance, with only administrative fees required.

The meeting concluded with updates on the Mongoven Building renovation project, including final ADA accessibility improvements, flooring and sidewalk repairs, electrical work, paint touch-ups, marble restoration, and installation of additional furnishings. Officials emphasized the importance of completing the remaining safety and infrastructure items before opening the space to the public, with completion estimated in early June.

Chipley City Council will meet again for regular business on Tuesday, June 9, at 5 p.m.