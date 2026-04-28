2nd annual Vernon Heritage Festival brings community together

A live cannon firing flashes with a burst of flame and smoke during the living history demonstrations at the Vernon Heritage Festival, where re-enactors present historic military demonstrations near Holmes Creek. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

The Vernon Heritage Festival returned to downtown Vernon on Saturday, April 25, for its second year, bringing together living history reenactors, local vendors, and programming focused on the area’s history, and drawing a strong turnout despite a steady light rain. The free event marked 200 years of local history alongside the nation’s 250th anniversary, giving residents and visitors a chance to experience the area’s past in an engaging, family-friendly setting.

Washington County officials take part in the Washington County America 250 Parade during the Vernon Heritage Festival, including County Commissioner Joey Brock, School Board Member Cindy Johnson Brown, Vernon City Councilperson Tina Sloan, Mayor Angel LeCompte, Council President Becky Baxley, City Clerk Candace Hodges, Mayor of Chipley Tracy Andrews, and Councilperson Gwen March. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

The Washington County America 250 Parade moves through downtown Vernon, featuring the Vernon Queens float and the Pride of Vernon, Vernon High School’s marching band, during the Vernon Heritage Festival on Saturday, April 25. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

The day opened with the Washington County America 250 Parade at 10 a.m., setting the tone for a full day of activities. Vendors and food trucks lined Vernon Town Square, while the Vernon Historical Society museum at City Hall welcomed guests throughout the day. At the Sam Mitchell Public Library, children’s activities ran alongside the Vernon Elementary School (VES) art show, where students showcased their paintings of early settler life and Muskogee (Creek) Native American–inspired textiles, woven baskets, and pottery.

VES Principal Brian Tice and Art Teacher Sydney Johnson stand with some VES students in front of their artwork on display during the Vernon Heritage Festival, featuring the student’s paintings of early settler life alongside Muskogee (Creek) Native American-inspired textiles, woven baskets, and pottery created by kindergarten through fifth grade students. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Living history demonstrations were centered near Holmes Creek where visitors moved among re-enactors portraying frontiersmen, Revolutionary War and Civil War soldiers, alongside hands on Native American demonstrations. Demonstrators from the Sons of the American Revolution and Blue Turtle Historical Demonstrations brought both early settler and Muskogee (Creek) Native American life into focus, with musket and cannon firings adding to the experience.

Festival goer Elise tries her hand at a traditional Native American weaving technique under the guidance of Virginia Ryals of Blue Turtle Historical Demonstrations during the Vernon Heritage Festival. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS].

Even with the rain, families explored Vernon Town Square, Vernon City Hall, and Holmes Creek, and the turnout spoke to the festival’s growing role as both a community tradition and a draw for heritage tourism.

Local blacksmith David Campbell demonstrates his metalworking skills during the Vernon Heritage Festival, forging a nail as attendees watch the live demonstration. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]