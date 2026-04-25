Community rallies after New Hope house fire

A home fire on April 24 leaves Marcus Bland and Ammie Pearse’s home in ruins, and in need of assistance from the community. [CONTRIBUTED]

A Washington County family is beginning the difficult process of rebuilding after losing their home in a devastating fire early Friday morning, April 24, off Highway 79 near New Hope.

According to reports, homeowners Marcus Bland and Ammie Pearse were at work when the fire broke out, completely destroying their residence and all belongings inside. The couple lost clothing, important documents, and irreplaceable personal items, including Ammie’s daughter’s ashes.

A passerby stopped to help release the family’s pets from the burning home. Their dog, Jozi, has since been found safe, while their cat, Pig, remains missing. The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist the family, who currently have only the clothes they were wearing at the time of the fire.

A GoFundMe has been established to help Marcus and Ammie with immediate recovery needs, including temporary housing, food, and clothing. Those wishing to contribute can find the fundraiser here: https://gofund.me/75600fb7d

Anyone who locates Pig the cat is asked to contact the local fire department.

The family’s cat, named Pig, is still missing, with the couple asking for residents’ help locating the pet, and if found, to notify the local fire department. [WMBB | Contributed]