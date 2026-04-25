Governor DeSantis unveils George Washington statue in Chipley, announces statewide history initiatives

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to attendees during the unveiling of the statue honoring George Washington. [SIMON DORADO | Off My Frame]

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visited Washington County on Friday, April 24, to unveil a new statue honoring George Washington, the “Father of Our Country,” as part of the state’s ongoing America 250 Florida celebration marking the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary.

The statue, located in downtown Chipley, pays tribute to Washington’s legacy as a leader who helped shape the nation’s founding principles. It is the ninth monument installed in Florida’s Founding Father statue series, each placed in counties named for the figures they commemorate. DeSantis shared that Chipley’s statue is a replica of the one found in Mount Vernon, Virginia, George Washington’s home.

“Nobody was more consequential in establishing our nation than George Washington,” DeSantis said during the ceremony. “We honor Washington as the embodiment of civic virtue, and we will continue working to ensure that future generations embrace America’s founding principles.”

Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd and VISIT FLORIDA President and CEO Bryan Griffin also spoke at the event, emphasizing Washington’s example of leadership and the importance of preserving civic pride through public monuments.

In addition to the unveiling, DeSantis announced the Florida Freedom Tour, a mobile history museum initiative that will travel to all 67 counties beginning May 1. The tour will feature two repurposed 18‑wheelers transformed into traveling exhibits showcasing artifacts from the Museum of Florida History.

The governor also previewed an upcoming docuseries, America 250: A Portrait of Florida, highlighting key historical sites across the state, including St. Augustine, Pensacola, Tallahassee, Cape Canaveral, Tampa, Key West, Miami, and the Everglades.

The America 250 Florida initiative continues throughout the year, celebrating the people and events that shaped the nation and encouraging Floridians to reflect on the state’s role in American history.

The statue honoring George Washington is pictured here, and is a replica of the one located in Mount Vernon, Virginia, the first president’s home. [SIMON DORADO | Off My Frame]

Crowds of local officials and community members attended the unveiling event. [SIMON DORADO | Off My Frame]



Governor Ron DeSantis poses with queens from the Miss Washington County and Miss Chipley pageants. [SIMON DORADO | Off My Frame]