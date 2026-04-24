CRA awards five commercial improvement grants

Five grants were awarded during the Chipley Redevelopment Agency (CRA) meeting held on Tuesday, April 21. Two of the awards were issued to Griff Godfrey Trust for commercial roof improvements at two properties located at 824 Main Street and 830 Main Street, with each grant totaling $20,610.00. A commercial exterior improvement grant of $30,000.00 was awarded to Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity for its property at 1368 N Rail Road Avenue. Railroad Eatz received a $9,556.74 grant for commercial interior improvements at 656 5th Street. Finally, Hayley Shelby, operating as The Lounge Salon, was awarded $13,912.50 for commercial interior improvements at 1300 Railroad Road. The CRA Board is still accepting and reviewing applications for the current grant cycle, with funding awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.



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