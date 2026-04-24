WAVE celebrates 4th annual field day

On Thursday, April 23, the Washington Academy for Varying Exceptionalities (WAVE) hosted its 4th annual Field Day and Parental Involvement Day outside on the field under beautiful sunny skies. Students, staff, teachers, and parents came together for an organized day of physical activity, student celebration, and family engagement. Activities included the egg and spoon relay, bean bag toss, sack race, and ball relay, all of which encouraged participation and teamwork across the school community. The event was marked by a joyful, energetic atmosphere and a strong sense of connection among the school community.

Students gather at the starting line for the ball relay, ready to take off down the field as the race begins. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Students enjoyed sending their bean bags soaring toward the hula hoop targets during the bean bag toss, taking part in friendly competition and active engagement during the field day. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Students took part in the sack race with big smiles and plenty of energy, enjoying a fun moment together. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]