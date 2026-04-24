WAVE celebrates 4th annual field day

Joshua Blackmon cheers on his son, Joshua Blackmon Jr., during the egg and spoon relay, sharing an encouraging moment on the field. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]
On Thursday, April 23, the Washington Academy for Varying Exceptionalities (WAVE) hosted its 4th annual Field Day and Parental Involvement Day outside on the field under beautiful sunny skies. Students, staff, teachers, and parents came together for an organized day of physical activity, student celebration, and family engagement. Activities included the egg and spoon relay, bean bag toss, sack race, and ball relay, all of which encouraged participation and teamwork across the school community. The event was marked by a joyful, energetic atmosphere and a strong sense of connection among the school community.