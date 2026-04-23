Vernon swears in new mayor, council members; addresses fire coordination and local ordinances

On Monday, April 20, the Vernon City Council met to discuss updates from county leadership, the swearing-in of newly elected officials, approval of fire department equipment repairs, the introduction of animal control enforcement measures, the recognition of the queens of the Miss Vernon Pageant, and a reported incident involving the unauthorized use of a city-owned vehicle, which resulted in a special meeting being called for Wednesday, April 22.

During the meeting, Andrew Fleener, Washington County Administrator, addressed the council, emphasizing the importance of coordination and communication between the county and the city, adding that future development efforts should reflect the council’s priorities. He provided updates on economic activity in the county, including the completion of the splash pad in Vernon, with the opening date still pending. He also addressed concerns related to fire services, acknowledging uncertainty regarding response boundaries and coordination. Fleener recommended the development of a formal interlocal agreement and suggested joint discussions between city and county fire leadership to clarify roles and improve service delivery, with an emphasis on accountability and public safety.

The meeting also included the swearing-in of newly elected officials. Angel LeCompte was sworn in as mayor, and Tina Sloan and Frank Zurica were sworn in as council members, formally assuming their respective roles.

Tina Sloan (left) takes her oath of office as Vernon City Councilperson, administered by City Clerk Candice Hodges (right). [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Frank Zurica (left) takes his oath of office as Vernon City Councilperson, administered by City Clerk Candice Hodges (right). [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

In other business, the council approved $3,232.39 for repairs to the fire department’s generator, and the council recognized the queens of the Miss Vernon Pageant, which took place on March 7.

During the meeting, Vernon City Council recognized the queens of the Miss Vernon Pageant. Front row, left to right: Little Miss Princess, Matilda Hall; Petite Miss Vernon, Jencie Hall; Little Miss Vernon, Justine Gravely; Future Little Miss Vernon, Tyla Patton. Second row, left to right: Teen Miss Princess, Jersey Hall; Ambassador, Kaylee Dowda; Young Miss Vernon, Ryleigh Niner; Petite Miss Princess, Dakoeta Gravely; Miss Vernon, Christianna Carroll. Back row, left to right: Councilpersons Tina Sloan, Gwen March, Becky Baxley, Brittan Brock, and Frank Zurica. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Additionally, Nichole O’Brien was introduced as the city’s on call animal control officer. She outlined her role as a resource for public safety and community education. The council discussed plans to begin enforcing existing ordinances requiring registration and rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats within city limits. Proposed outreach efforts include notifications through utility bills, text messaging systems, and social media to inform residents prior to enforcement. The discussion emphasized a focus on awareness and compliance to support community safety.

During the meeting, President Becky Baxley also reported a concern involving the unauthorized use of city property. The concern was initially received through a phone call reporting that a city-owned truck had been seen outside the city limits on a day when the employee assigned to the vehicle was not on duty. Baxley confirmed the vehicle had been returned and reviewed timesheets indicating the employee was not working, while another employee noted the truck had been present earlier, then absent, and later returned. No direct confirmation of misuse was established at that time.

Following the meeting, Mayor Angel LeCompte and Councilperson Frank Zurica spoke with the employee. A special meeting was called for Wednesday, April 22, during which they reported that the employee admitted to using the city truck to cash his paycheck, citing that his personal vehicle was not operational and that he had been relying on a bicycle for transportation. He stated it was the first occurrence but acknowledged he had not requested permission. The council noted that such use constitutes a violation of city policy and reviewed personnel guidelines, which allow for responses ranging from an extension of a probationary period of up to two months to disciplinary actions including admonition, official reprimand, or removal.

During that discussion, Councilperson Tina Sloan recommended issuing a verbal admonition and holding a broader discussion with city employees to prevent similar situations in the future. Mayor LeCompte expressed concern about the implications of the decision, stating in part, “My heart tells me, ‘Let’s give him another chance.’ But if I sit here as Mayor and I’m not doing the right thing for the city… it’s a liability to the city,” and questioned the potential consequences if an incident had occurred while the vehicle was in use. Council President Becky Baxley agreed, stating, “I have to agree more with the Mayor on this just from the standpoint of the city and what’s best for the city and the citizens. We are in need of help, but in my opinion, we have to be able to trust the help that we have.” The council ultimately approved a motion to terminate the employee.

Vernon City Council will meet again on Monday, May 4, for a regularly scheduled workshop.