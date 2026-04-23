Thu. Apr 23rd, 2026
Community Local News News Top Stories

Caryville’s annual Worm Fiddlin’ Festival returns in May

By AMBER PATINO Apr 23, 2026 0 Comments
A youth participant is pictured here trying her hand at worm fiddling during the 2025 Caryville Worm Fiddlin' Festival. [HANNAH COLLINS | Contributed]

The Town of Caryville is gearing up for its 15th annual Worm Fiddlin’ Festival, set for Saturday, May 9, at the Caryville Civic Center Park, located at 866 Waits Avenue. Gates open at 9 a.m., with the festival’s signature Worm Fiddlin’ Competition beginning at 10 a.m.

The long‑running community event will feature a full day of activities, including arts and crafts vendors, live entertainment, an auction, and family‑friendly attractions. This year’s musical entertainment will include a performance by Cowboy Caleb Steven, and children can enjoy inflatables throughout the day.

The festival is known for its lighthearted celebration of the traditional practice of “worm fiddlin’,” where participants use various techniques to coax worms to the surface of the soil. The competition draws both seasoned fiddlers and curious newcomers each year.

The event is free to attend and open to the public.

#Caryville Worm Fiddlin' Festival #worm fiddling

By AMBER PATINO

Related Post

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Vernon swears in new mayor, council members; addresses fire coordination and local ordinances

Ali Moreland Apr 23, 2026
Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

DAR honors Chipley cadet with National Defense Medal

AMBER PATINO Apr 23, 2026
Crime News

Student in custody following reported threat at Roulhac Middle School; No ongoing danger, Officials say

Staff Report Apr 22, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Vernon swears in new mayor, council members; addresses fire coordination and local ordinances

Community Local News News Top Stories

Caryville’s annual Worm Fiddlin’ Festival returns in May

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

DAR honors Chipley cadet with National Defense Medal

Crime News

Student in custody following reported threat at Roulhac Middle School; No ongoing danger, Officials say

Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Job Fair and Career Expo set for April 28 at Washington County Agricultural Center