Caryville’s annual Worm Fiddlin’ Festival returns in May

A youth participant is pictured here trying her hand at worm fiddling during the 2025 Caryville Worm Fiddlin' Festival. [HANNAH COLLINS | Contributed]

The Town of Caryville is gearing up for its 15th annual Worm Fiddlin’ Festival, set for Saturday, May 9, at the Caryville Civic Center Park, located at 866 Waits Avenue. Gates open at 9 a.m., with the festival’s signature Worm Fiddlin’ Competition beginning at 10 a.m.

The long‑running community event will feature a full day of activities, including arts and crafts vendors, live entertainment, an auction, and family‑friendly attractions. This year’s musical entertainment will include a performance by Cowboy Caleb Steven, and children can enjoy inflatables throughout the day.

The festival is known for its lighthearted celebration of the traditional practice of “worm fiddlin’,” where participants use various techniques to coax worms to the surface of the soil. The competition draws both seasoned fiddlers and curious newcomers each year.

The event is free to attend and open to the public.