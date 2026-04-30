Five Chipley student athletes sign to compete at the Collegiate level

Five Chipley High School student-athletes signed to continue their academic and athletic careers during a ceremony held April 29 in the school auditorium. Ashlin Granger (band, Troy University), Audrey Stephens (colorguard, Florida State University), Callen Scurlock (baseball, Baptist University of Florida), Zaria Nedd (basketball, Florida State College at Jacksonville), and Jakobe McKinnie (football, Florida Memorial University) were recognized as family, coaches, and classmates gathered to celebrate the milestone.