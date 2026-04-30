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Traffic stop leads to drug arrests

By Staff Report Apr 30, 2026 0 Comments
Chad Bruce (LEFT) and Natalie Hillis (RIGHT)

A deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop April 29 on a vehicle committing a violation on St. Mary’s Road in Caryville.

The deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Chad Bruce, and a passenger, identified as Natalie Hillis.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, deputies located methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and ammunition.

Chad Bruce was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.

Natalie Hillis was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Bruce and Hillis were transported to the Washington County Jail.

#ammunition #Arrests #drug paraphernalia #methamphetamine #traffic stop #Washington County Sheriff's Office

By Staff Report

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