Traffic stop leads to drug arrests

Chad Bruce (LEFT) and Natalie Hillis (RIGHT)

A deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop April 29 on a vehicle committing a violation on St. Mary’s Road in Caryville.

The deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Chad Bruce, and a passenger, identified as Natalie Hillis.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, deputies located methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and ammunition.

Chad Bruce was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.

Natalie Hillis was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Bruce and Hillis were transported to the Washington County Jail.