FPL Debuts New Tool in Suite of Resources to Help Customers Save

Floridians have entered the hottest months of the year for the Sunshine State.

Considering cooling makes up approximately 60% of energy bills, Florida Power & Light

Company (FPL) wants to help customers keep their bills as low as possible with the

debut of its interactive, energy efficiency tool, the House of Savings Challenge.

Tips to save on some of the biggest home energy drivers:

When washing the laundry, use the cold water setting to save up to $.80 per

load. When drying never overload the machine and always remember to clean

the filter. About 90% of the energy used to do laundry comes from heating the

dryer. Set your thermostat to a comfortable temperature between 75 and 78 degrees,

and remember that for every degree above 75, you can save 3-5% on your

monthly cooling costs. Phantom energy users, like electronics that are “off” but still plugged in, can

account for up to 5-10% of electricity usage in your home. If you aren’t actively

using the appliances throughout your home – i.e., air fryers, gaming consoles, or

standing fans – unplug them. Your water heater is usually the second-largest energy user in your home. Lower

the water heater temperature from 140° to 120° to save 3 to 5% on your energy

costs and you’ll still have plenty of hot water.

In the new Challenge, players are led on a mission to get a home’s energy usage back

on track by solving challenges and answering energy-related questions. Those who

answer the most questions correctly in the shortest time can become eligible to win a

House of Savings DIY energy-saving kit to help make their home more efficient or to

donate their prize to FPL’s Care To Share program, dedicated to helping fellow

Floridians in need.

For more tips and resources, customers can go to FPL.com/WaystoSave to access

FPL’s free tools like the Energy Manager, information on FPL’s energy-saving programs

and rebates and FPL.com/HouseofSavings to access the House of Savings Challenge.

