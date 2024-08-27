Man arrested for aggravated battery and 5 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
FPL Debuts New Tool in Suite of Resources to Help Customers Save
Wed. Aug 28th, 2024
FPL Debuts New Tool in Suite of Resources to Help Customers Save

By Special to the News Aug 27, 2024
Floridians have entered the hottest months of the year for the Sunshine State.
Considering cooling makes up approximately 60% of energy bills, Florida Power & Light
Company (FPL) wants to help customers keep their bills as low as possible with the
debut of its interactive, energy efficiency tool, the House of Savings Challenge.
Tips to save on some of the biggest home energy drivers:

  1. When washing the laundry, use the cold water setting to save up to $.80 per
    load. When drying never overload the machine and always remember to clean
    the filter. About 90% of the energy used to do laundry comes from heating the
    dryer. 
  2. Set your thermostat to a comfortable temperature between 75 and 78 degrees,
    and remember that for every degree above 75, you can save 3-5% on your
    monthly cooling costs.
  3. Phantom energy users, like electronics that are “off” but still plugged in, can
    account for up to 5-10% of electricity usage in your home. If you aren’t actively
    using the appliances throughout your home – i.e., air fryers, gaming consoles, or
    standing fans – unplug them.
  4. Your water heater is usually the second-largest energy user in your home. Lower
    the water heater temperature from 140° to 120° to save 3 to 5% on your energy
    costs and you’ll still have plenty of hot water. 
    In the new Challenge, players are led on a mission to get a home’s energy usage back
    on track by solving challenges and answering energy-related questions. Those who
    answer the most questions correctly in the shortest time can become eligible to win a
    House of Savings DIY energy-saving kit to help make their home more efficient or to
    donate their prize to FPL’s Care To Share program, dedicated to helping fellow
    Floridians in need.
    For more tips and resources, customers can go to FPL.com/WaystoSave to access
    FPL’s free tools like the Energy Manager, information on FPL’s energy-saving programs
    and rebates and FPL.com/HouseofSavings to access the House of Savings Challenge.

National Garden Week is June 4-10

